Harpur Palate is an acclaimed literary journal published bi-annually by the Department of English at Binghamton University that prints poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction from all over the world. Our journal is run by the generous graduate and undergraduate volunteers of Binghamton University. We focus on publishing the best work we can get our hands on and have received pieces from several well-known authors, including Sherman Alexie, Peter Sears, Alex Lemon, Alexi Zentner, Ruth Stone, Marvin Bell, Kwame Dawes, and Rebecca Morgan Frank.
Please send any inquiries to Harpur.Palate@gmail.com
The editors strongly encourage potential contributors to familiarize themselves with Harpur Palate. Simultaneous submissions are fine as long as you notify us upon acceptance elsewhere.
We prefer online submissions: Harpur Palate Submittable
All paper submissions must include a self-addressed, sufficiently stamped envelope for notification. If this is not provided, your submission will be recycled without consideration. Manuscripts will be recycled after our reading process, so don't send your only copy. If sending both prose and poetry, please use separate envelopes. Harpur Palate does not accept unsolicited email submissions.
PROSE (fiction, flash fiction, and creative non-fiction):
Fiction submissions should be no longer than 6,000 words--one longer piece or up to three flash fictions per reading period, unless otherwise noted on our website. Creative Non-fiction submissions should be no longer than 8,000 words.
POETRY:
Send 3-5 poems per reading period; no more than 10 pages total, unless otherwise noted on our website (i.e. themed issues).
Mail submissions to the appropriate genre editor at:
Harpur Palate
English Department
Binghamton University
PO Box 6000
Binghamton, NY 13902-6000
Submission Deadlines:
Winter issue: September 1 - November 15
Summer issue: February 1 - April 15
Response time is usually around 4 months. Due to the large volume of work we receive, we cannot respond to questions about whether yours has been considered yet. Please note that, except for cover art, we cannot consider works by authors affiliated with Binghamton University.
Harpur Palate runs three contests each year: the Milton Kessler Contest for Poetry and the Harpur Palate Prize for Creative Nonfiction in Winter/Spring issue, and the John Gardner Contest for Fiction in Summer/Fall issue. Submissions to the contests must be accompanied by a $15 reading fee which not only supports the contest but grants each entrant a one-year subscription. Each winner receives $500 and publication.
Harpur Palate is published twice a year, so a one year subscription is two issues, a two year subscription is four. You can purchase a subscription by filling out this form and sending a check, made out to Harpur Palate, to the address listed above, including all pertinent information: address, name, and contact information (in case we need to get in touch with you).
We prefer that readers purchase subscriptions online at our Harpur Palate Submittable
Our blog as the most up-to-date information on our journal and events in the community. Access the Harpur Palate Blogspot here!