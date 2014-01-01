How To Submit

The editors strongly encourage potential contributors to familiarize themselves with Harpur Palate. Simultaneous submissions are fine as long as you notify us upon acceptance elsewhere.



We prefer online submissions: Harpur Palate Submittable



All paper submissions must include a self-addressed, sufficiently stamped envelope for notification. If this is not provided, your submission will be recycled without consideration. Manuscripts will be recycled after our reading process, so don't send your only copy. If sending both prose and poetry, please use separate envelopes. Harpur Palate does not accept unsolicited email submissions.



PROSE (fiction, flash fiction, and creative non-fiction):

Fiction submissions should be no longer than 6,000 words--one longer piece or up to three flash fictions per reading period, unless otherwise noted on our website. Creative Non-fiction submissions should be no longer than 8,000 words.



POETRY:

Send 3-5 poems per reading period; no more than 10 pages total, unless otherwise noted on our website (i.e. themed issues).



Mail submissions to the appropriate genre editor at:

Harpur Palate

English Department

Binghamton University

PO Box 6000

Binghamton, NY 13902-6000



Submission Deadlines:

Winter issue: September 1 - November 15

Summer issue: February 1 - April 15



Response time is usually around 4 months. Due to the large volume of work we receive, we cannot respond to questions about whether yours has been considered yet. Please note that, except for cover art, we cannot consider works by authors affiliated with Binghamton University.



Harpur Palate runs three contests each year: the Milton Kessler Contest for Poetry and the Harpur Palate Prize for Creative Nonfiction in Winter/Spring issue, and the John Gardner Contest for Fiction in Summer/Fall issue. Submissions to the contests must be accompanied by a $15 reading fee which not only supports the contest but grants each entrant a one-year subscription. Each winner receives $500 and publication.